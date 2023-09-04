The section of the San Fernando to Point Fortin Highway that would take commuters up to the La Brea Roundabout would be open to vehicular traffic from 5am on Monday September 4th.
PART OF POINT FORTIN HIGHWAY OPENS
Alicia Boucher
