The Works and Transport Minister is advising motorists to avoid using the North Coast Road which connects popular beach spots like Maracas Beach to the rest of the country, unless it is absolutely necessary.
The Minister and the Works Ministry have confirmed there has been a major landslip of the North Coast Road at a location between the look and Maracas Bay, after Friday's heavy rainfall.
And similar to a previous such partial road collapse in 2018, the a Bailey Bridge is to be put in place in at the new site until it can be fully restored.
Juhel Browne reports.