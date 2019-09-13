A tribute in the Lower House, today, for Former Speaker Dr Linda Baboolal.

Dr Baboolal, who was elected as MP for San Juan/ Barataria in 1991, died on Thursday, after a two-week battle with pneumonia.

Here's how Parliamentarians remembered her.

