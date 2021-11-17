From midnight, the State of Emergency, inclusive of the 10pm to 5 am curfew shall come to an end.
This means the curfew tonight shall last for two hours up to midnight.
The House of Representatives approved the motion for the revocation of the State of Emergency which has been in place since May 15th, and had been extended twice by the Parliament via the Government's majority.
Wednesday, the Government MPs voted in favour of lifting the SoE.
The Opposition abstained.
Juhel Browne has the details.