Mc Donald Jacob has been given parliament's nod to Act as the Country's Police Commissioner. Alongside him, Earla Christopher and Wendell Williams will act as his deputies. The Opposition abstained, after registering their support for candidates but not the process. Meanwhile the second most senior officer has been bypassed, we have that story.

