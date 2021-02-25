The Parlatuvier Jetty has literally reached breaking point. As the structure collapsed over the weekend, making the task for fisher folk in the area a risk to their lives. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Parlatuvier Jetty Cracks
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Parlatuvier Jetty has literally reached breaking point. As the structure collapsed over the weekend, making the task for fisher folk in the area a risk to their lives.
Shiva Gana, a non-governmental organisation, has tasked itself with opening a women's shelter in order to assist some of the most vulnerable among the population.
A Sangre Grande couple -- on gun and drug charges, is denied bail.
And, a woman gets two years in prison, after 15-thousand dollars is stolen from a woman's handbag.
It might by just a piece of fabric or paper but it holds a very important role at the dinner table.
Road blocks, searches, and several arrests they were all part of a crackdown on illegal activities in and around the capital city, today.
As, City police carried out a 12-hour operation.
An elderly man in Tobago escaped with his life after a fire destroyed his home and partially destroyed a house he had under construction, in Patience Hill.