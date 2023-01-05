Almost one year after the Paria tragedy which claimed four lives, Paria's Health and Safety Coordinator tells the Commission of Enquiry that if the same circumstances were to arise again, Paria's response would essentially be the same. However the HSE Co-ordinator says other changes have been made . Rynessa Cutting reports.

BLACK STALIN'S FUNERAL

The Black Stalin was laid to rest on Thursday, one week after he passed away at the age of 81.

The funeral service of the late Dr. Leroy Calliste began with a street parade which led to SAPA in San Fernando and was attended by thousands.

NORTH SOUTH CLASSIC PRESSER

Bragging rights are at stake as the North South Classic will be played at the National Cricket Centre in Couva from January 12th to the 15th.

PARIA's INCIDENT MANAGEMENT REMAINS THE SAME

RIC GIVES DETAILS FOR RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMERS

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Regulated Industries Commission - the RIC - said while it understands the public concerns, "more so as it pertains to the vulnerable members of our society, it also said it will seek to" ensure that the public is responding to accurate information".

STALIN STREET PARADE

A cultural icon celebrated in death, in the way he lived.

And the people came out for an exhuberant display of colour, sound and some jamming through the streets of San Fernando today.

UNC SAYS RIC NEEDS TO SAY MORE ABOUT RATE REVIEW

An Opposition MP is calling on the Regulated Industries Commission to state what the proposed new percentage increase in the rates for T&TEC's customers will mean in terms of dollars and cents.

The MP also questioned whether it is really all about the subsidy on the price of gas for the supply of electricity in this country.

Something, the Public Utilities Minister responded to.