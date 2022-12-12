The Commission of Enquiry into the Paria diving incident will not sit on Tuesday as initially scheduled, owing to a late submission of key documents by Paria. COE Chairman Jerome Lynch KC described the situation as unacceptable, as he noted that persons may have to retake the stand, based on what comes out of the material. This as members of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard took the stand today. Rynessa Cutting has more.

