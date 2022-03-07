Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited, responded to a statement made by contractor LMCS Limited by first extending condolences to the families and loved ones of the four LMCS divers who tragically lost their lives following a work incident on Friday 25th February 2022, at Paria's facility in Pointe-à-Pierre.
Paria said that in its "considered view, that it was not appropriate at any time prior, to engage in any discourse which would, in its words "unnecessarily distract from this tragedy and its impact on the families involved," until now.