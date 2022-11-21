Paria tells the commission of enquiry that LMCS, the contractor, was negligent in carrying out its job . The contractor on the other hand believes the men could have been alive had greater effort been made.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
In this episode of Morning Edition, we discuss the Commission of Enquiry probing the Paria d…
The proposed zipline project that never materialised is now engaging the attention of the Fr…
The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service launched a week long session focusing on Restorative …
Paria tells the commission of enquiry that LMCS, the contractor, was negligent in carrying o…
Tobago is ready and opened for business and ready to welcome visitors with open arms. A decl…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- HARROWING AUDIO OF FOUR DIVERS
- PARIA SAYS LMCS NEGLIGENT
- Morning Edition:22nd November 2022
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 21st November 2022
- PARIA COE DRAFT REPORT BY EASTER
- OVER $700 M FOR SCHOOL INFRASTRUCTURE
- PM: I WARNED TT ABOUT WARNER
- ZIPLIINE GONE TO FRAUD SQUAD
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 18th November 2022
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 17th November 2022