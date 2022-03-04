Attorneys representing two of the deceased divers as well as the lone survivor of the diving tragedy at Paria Fuel have issued a pre-action protocol letter to the Chairman of Paria Faria Trading, calling for, among other things, the immediate removal of all relevant company officials pending the outcome of the internal investigation. However lead counsel Prakash Ramadhar says the law clearly shows that Paria is ultimately liable, regardless of the outcome of the investigation. Rynessa Cutting reports.

