Catherine Balkissoon Paria's eyes and ears on site on the day four dives disappeared in the company's subsea pipeline, says she thinks about the incident every day and how things could have been done differently. She broke down several times on the witness stand during today's hearing of the Commission of Enquiry.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TV6 Fanzone

TV6 Fanzone

Let's head to the arena to hear from the Fans as they soaked in the semi-final action betwee…