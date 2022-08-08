Gary and Leslie St. Hillaire are proud parents. After their son Dwight St. Hillaire, was among four who included Asa Guevara , Machel Cedenio, and Jereem Richards bagged gold for Trinidad and Tobago, in the Men's 4x 400m yesterday, in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.. Both spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams at their Belle Garden Tobago home, and she has more in this report.
PARENTS OF ST. HILLAIRE SPEAK
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The top cop says crime and violence in Trinidad and Tobago are issues of great concern.
A homeowner is calling on the Minister of Public Utilities to intervene in an ongoing issue …
Residents of one community in Fyzabad are trying to pool funds to pay for private security p…
Gary and Leslie St. Hillaire are proud parents. After their son Dwight St. Hillaire, was amo…
The two police officers charged following the April Rich Plain Diego Martin shooting which l…
the Commonwealth Games were also a landmark achievement for some athletes, Jenna Ross who co…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Winston Gypsy Peters on Carnival in Tobago
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 08th August 2022
- Morning Edition: 8th August 2022
- TRAPPED ON ZIPLINE
- PARENTS OF ST. HILLAIRE SPEAK
- What caused the power outage on Saturday?
- FEELES: WHY IS T&TEC CHARGING FOR POLE REMOVAL
- TOP COP ON CRIME AND USE OF FORCE
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 4th August 2022
- Abdulah: I Was Not In PP With DESAL Contract