Parents of students attending Scarborough Secondary School are demanding an end to the current rotation system which they say leaves the majority of the school population not getting the required teaching hours. The parents say this is exacerbated by the school not having a full complement of teachers. Elizabeth Williams visited the school for this report.
PARENTS COMPLAIN
Elizabeth Williams
