Parents and Students took to protesting against the conditions at the Point Fortin East Secondary school, calling on the Ministry of Education to quickly address the deplorable conditions at the school, saying it is a risk to their health and well-being and they can wait no longer. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

Emir Crowne on Sedition Law Ruling

One lawyer with experience in constitutional law is weighing in on the ruling rendered by High Court Justice Frank Seepersad against the Sedition Act.

$100 Lines Continue

Visitors to Tobago were observed outside the Unit Trust Corporation, trying to change their old $100 notes. Long lines continue for the exchange of old one hundred dollar bills.

Man’s Vehicle Seized

What if you were driving along the road and saw another vehicle with your licence plate number? Turns out this is not an uncommon occurrence in this country.