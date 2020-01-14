Parents and Students took to protesting against the conditions at the Point Fortin East Secondary school, calling on the Ministry of Education to quickly address the deplorable conditions at the school, saying it is a risk to their health and well-being and they can wait no longer. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
Parents and Students Protest Poor Conditions
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
