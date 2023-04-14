The national security minister says there's an emerging view that parents are the best crime stoppers. And, he says that view will be thoroughly examined by Caricom heads of government at a two-day symposium in Port of Spain, next week. That symposium focuses on treating violent crime as a public health issue. Juhel Browne reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Denounce Radicalism

Denounce Radicalism

Head of the Repatriation Committee for T&T nationals in conflict zones like Syria and Ir…