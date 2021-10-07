Some online classes for forms four to six have ceased in Tobago. This, as a directive has come from the Ministry of Education for teachers to focus on face-to-face classes. This is not sitting well with some parents, as we hear in this Elizabeth Williams report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Parent Upset

Parent Upset

Some online classes for forms four to six have ceased in Tobago. This, as a directive has co…

Watson Not Vaccinated

Watson Not Vaccinated

The leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, Watson Duke is not vaccinated, but not on…