About 108 T&T nationals are tonight calling on the government to bring them home.

This latest group of all male riggers are employed on three different off shore projects in the Gulf of Mexico and most of them remain at sea with no word on when an exemption will be granted.

The men are employed on three different international drilling projects, on different rigs linked to work offshore Mexico.

For some of them, it's been months without seeing land and MP for Mayaro Rushton Paray is calling on the government to be frank.

He tells reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh, citizens should be given a realistic outlook on when they will be allowed re-entry.

