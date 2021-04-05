Parang for Easter? San Raphael Parish Priest Father Roger Paponette says it’s a dying tradition. Last evening the San Rafael Authentic Parang Association visited the Parish Priest to celebrate with "Easter Parang." TV6's Sherlan Ramsubhag was there...

