Panyard Launch

A long existing Pan side in South Trinidad today launched their very own pan-yard within the community. For the Trinidad Valley Harps it's been a long journey to get to this point, but they're happy they can soon invite and facilitate the training of young people in the art of our national instrument. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was in Sunrees Road, Penal this afternoon for the ceremony.

Track and Field boss Ephraim Serrette is calling it a day after 13 years in charge of the NAAA's.