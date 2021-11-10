Carnival stakeholders are all looking forward to the possibility of the resumption of some Carnival activities. PanTrinbago and TUCO are no exception. However with division in the camps, the respective heads are speaking out in an effort to assure their membership that everything is under control. TUCO Vice President Ainsley King and PanTrinbago President Beverly Ramsey-Moore, joined us on TV6's Morning Edition.

