Government has introduced Pandemic Leave, a provision which is geared towards facilitating time away from work for those who have to be quarantined as suspected or confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus. So far it will be mandatory only for public sector workers while the Private Sector is being encouraged to be fair and practicable where sick leave has been exhausted and employees are at risk. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more..

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pandemic Leave Announced By Labour Minister

Pandemic Leave Announced By Labour Minister

Government has introduced Pandemic Leave, a provision which is geared towards facilitating time away from work for those who have to be quarantined as suspected or confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus.

How Will Pandemic Leave Be Granted?

How Will Pandemic Leave Be Granted?

They say all categories of workers have been considered in the Pandemic Leave provision but with subcategories existing within those categories, a breakdown on how Pandemic leave will be granted was discussed at length at the Labour Ministry's Media Conference this afternoon.

Two US Citizens In Quarantine Says Minister

Two US Citizens In Quarantine Says Minister

The National Security Minister has given TV6 further details about an airport incident which he said yesterday led to passengers not being allowed to board a flight over COVID 19 concerns. 

Church Brings In Doctors To Discuss Covid 19

Church Brings In Doctors To Discuss Covid 19

While the Catholic did not hold any masses and other religious bodies did not hold any sessions of worship in keeping with a call from the Government to avoid mass gatherings for the time being, one church held its usual Sunday service but with a difference.