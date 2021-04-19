If you are suffering from Pandemic Fatigue , one mental health expert says you may be tired of the virus but the virus isn't tired of you.
Here's more from Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine.
Following the death of Franklin Khan, Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley has advised President Paula-Mae Weekes to reassign Stuart Young as T&T's Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, in addition to his duties as Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.
We're 11 days shy of the end of April and already the COVID monthly toll is at 935.
The Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force troops continue their relief efforts on the ground in St. Vincent, as much needed aid remains pouring in for Vincentians.
The death of Franklin Khan has resulted in a Cabinet reshuffle that has not only led to the appointment of a new Energy Minister but also a new National Security Minister and a new Youth Development and National Service Minister.
Almost 6000 persons in the North West Regional Health Authority are scheduled to receive their COVID vaccine.
The Ministry of Health says there is no link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the deaths of two men who died after receiving their first shots...
