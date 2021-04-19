If you are suffering from Pandemic Fatigue , one mental health expert says you may be tired of the virus but the virus isn't tired of you.

Here's more from Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine.

Morning News Brief: 20th April, 2021

Following the death of Franklin Khan, Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley has advised President Paula-Mae Weekes to reassign Stuart Young as T&T's Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, in addition to his duties as Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

TTDF Relief In SVG: Update

The Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force troops continue their relief efforts on the ground in St. Vincent, as much needed aid remains pouring in for Vincentians.