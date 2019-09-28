Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday was today honoured by the National Evangelical Spiritual Baptist Faith , for his role in the commemoration of Baptist Liberation day. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.

Bridge Openings Not An Election Ploy

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan announced that in the last three years 22 bridges were completed and there are 25 more to come, with completion dates beyond the next election.

Boxing Postponed

Today's scheduled card at the Central Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Chaguanas was postponed.

Panday Honoured

