PanAM Champs Review

Teams have begun arriving for the much anticipated Pan American Swimming Age Group Championships. T&T will be the host for the event which is scheduled to begin on June second. President of the Aquatics Swimming Association Lindsay Gillette and Sportt Company Chairman Douglas Camacho gave an update on this country's preparations for the competition.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Have you ever tried curry channa ice-cream? Well today was a good day to try it. Just in tim…
Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has called on politicians to stop dividing the nation by ra…
Teams have begun arriving for the much anticipated Pan American Swimming Age Group Champions…
An alleged gang leader from Enterprise who triggered national security concerns in 2017 was …
God was displeased with the Pnm, things went wrong says Reverend Stephanie Washington-John, …
In its Indian Arrival Day Message the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha says it does not support chi…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Murder Victim Laid To Rest
- Police: Due Process For Pragg
- Who Is Quanten
- No Integrity In Integrity Comission
- AMALGAMATED REJECTS INCREASED RETIREMENT AGE
- AL RAWI ON CPO'S OFFER & INDUSTRIAL COURT
- Murry On WI vs Netherlands
- NON ENERGY MANUFACTURING IN T&T EARNS $11 B
- TALKS TAKING PLACE WITH REFINERY BIDDER
- CALL TO BOYCOTT SUMMIT