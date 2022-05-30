Teams have begun arriving for the much anticipated Pan American Swimming Age Group Championships. T&T will be the host for the event which is scheduled to begin on June second. President of the Aquatics Swimming Association Lindsay Gillette and Sportt Company Chairman Douglas Camacho gave an update on this country's preparations for the competition.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Curry Channa Ice-Cream

Curry Channa Ice-Cream

Have you ever tried curry channa ice-cream? Well today was a good day to try it. Just in tim…

PanAM Champs Review

PanAM Champs Review

Teams have begun arriving for the much anticipated Pan American Swimming Age Group Champions…