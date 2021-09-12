Listen to pan music while you take your jab. That ambient atmosphere was as a result of a collaboration.. between Pan Trinbago and Member of Parliament for St. Joseph, Terrence Deyalsingh.. on a vaccination drive held in his constituency. Camerawoman Kerry Patrick was on site.. and Alicia Boucher has the highlights.

EBC Draft 15 Seats Revealed

The draft report from the Elections and Boundaries Commission on the electoral districts in Tobago was laid in Parliament on Friday.

Water Problems In Rock City

Residents of Rock City in Laventille say they are frustrated because of serious water problems as a result of works which were started to resolve a landslip in the area. 