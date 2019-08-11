Pan Trinbago: August 11th Is World Steelpan Day

August 11th is to be celebrated as World Steelpan Day. This was announced today by Pan Trinbago the umbrella body for all the steelbands in this country which gave the world this unique musical instrument. Alicia Boucher has the details.

WI Vs India ODI 2

WI Vs India ODI 2

Chris Gayle became the highest scorer in One Day Cricket for the West Indies, but it could not stop India from winning the 2nd One Day International at the Queen's Park Oval. 

August 11th is to be celebrated as World Steelpan Day. This was announced today by Pan Trinbago the umbrella body for all the steelbands in this country which gave the world this unique musical instrument.

The clock is winding down on the time left for the police to continue interrogating Public Administration Minister Marlene Mc Donald.

Art with a greater purpose. 'Beyond bars, Connecting the inside with the outside' is an annual art exhibition which features the work of inmates from the Carrera Island Prison.