One Epidemiologist attached to the Pan American Health Organization, addressing members of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce clears up many misconceptions about the novel coronavirus. She advocates proper respiratory hygiene and tells employers to have a talk with the cleaning staff.

Bars Respond to PM

The appeal by the Prime Minister to bars and restaurants to close their doors as much as possible for the span of two weeks, is met with mostly positive but yet mixed reviews.

PAHO Gives Businesses Advice

