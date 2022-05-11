PAEC ON COVI REPORT

After being named for not submitting requested data to a government committee looking into the outcomes of COVID patients in T&T, the Chief Medical Officer says they've been compliant and asked to submit their position in writing for the Committee's deliberation.
