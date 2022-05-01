Padarath V.S Gonzales On WASA

An Opposition MP is questioning whether two major local business conglomerates were removed from a list of companies that owe money to the Water and Sewerage Authority.
In Part two of tonight’s Health Watch, Dr. Debra Bartholomew shared some friendly advice she believe will help parents, who may suspect their child may have Autism.
Former Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee boss Brian Lewis believes newly elected president Diane Henderson has the credentials to serve in that capacity.
Lewis says Henderson has the experience since she has been an athlete and also in-charge of sporting bodies.
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan has expressed concern with the coastal works needed at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort which is up for sale.
Progressive Empowerment Party Political Leader Phillip Alexander is calling on the Agriculture Minister to intervene in the issue concerning Wildflower Park...or else he will seek redress in the Courts.
Mr. Alexander was in the park today, along with the new leader of the Congress of the People.
Tonight we introduce you to 66-year-old Felix Hyndman of Mt. Pleasant Tobago. Mr. Hyndman said, it was always his dream to produce rice in Tobago.
