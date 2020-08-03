Padarath’s Normination Under?

The Nomination of United National Congress' General Election candidate for Princes Town Barry Padarath is now under question and being challenged by the People's National Movement. According to the PNM, Padarath used the wrong form. However, based on the law, he could contest the seat but the results can overturned. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

