Member of Parliament for Princes Town Barry Padarath is questioning the plans for TSTT, including what is being done to put the company back into a competitive and profitable state. He has also questioned whether the government plans on privatising TSTT.
Padarath Questions Plans For TSTT
Alicia Boucher
Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales refers to the statements made by Princes Town MP Barry Padarath as baseless.
The Minister says, there are no plans to privatise TSTT.
