Padarath Calls For COE Into Blackout

The Prime Minister has commissioned a 3-man team to investigate the nationwide power outage that occured on Wednesday.
UNC MP Barry Padarath believes that's not good enough as he calls for a Commission of Enquiry into the incident.
The Prime Minister has commissioned a 3-man team to investigate the nationwide power outage that occured on Wednesday.
UNC MP Barry Padarath believes that's not good enough as he calls for a Commission of Enquiry into the incident.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
An elderly couple from Princes Town lost their lives when a fire consumed their home on Sunday morning. Fire officials say when they arrived, the house was almost completely destroyed.
Three and half days after he went missing at sea , fisherman Lorenzo London's body surfaced two hundred meters from Back Bay Tobago on Sunday. His body was brought to shore by a team of Tobago divers, at Grafton beach
30 year old Benton Charles is dead, following a vehicular accident in Bethesda Plymouth, on Sunday, shortly before 5am. Charles was a passenger in a grey Nissan Almera, driven by his brother Shurnelle Charles. The five occupants were mere meters from their homes when the accident occurred.
The Prime Minister has commissioned a 3-man team to investigate the nationwide power outage that occured on Wednesday.
UNC MP Barry Padarath believes that's not good enough as he calls for a Commission of Enquiry into the incident.
Tocilizumab is a drug used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients.
Government has taken a decision to remove the time restrictions on beaches and rivers, and c…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription