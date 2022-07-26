As Guyana's oil industry booms, the Oilfield Workers' Trade Union has moved to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with that country's largest trade union body - the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers' Union - GAWU. At a media briefing today to announce the signing of the MOU, GAWU's President urged Guyanese oil and gas workers not to delay in joining the union, while OWTU President General Ancel Roget issued a word of caution to the multinationals. Rynessa Cutting reports.

