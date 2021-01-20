Patriotic Energies held a press conference less than two hours after the government concluded its own, giving their side of the story.
This afternoon, OWTU President General Ancel Roget countered the finance Minister's claims that Patriotic simply didn't have the money to go through with the process.
He also told the public that despite the ministers' claim that the lien had nothing to do with the final decision, it was in fact the main reason for the current situation.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has more.