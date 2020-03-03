Pain and Suffering! these are the sentiments of the Oil Fields Workers Trade Union who are claiming that the deal made between BpTT and the National Gas Company is causing job loss and will lead to more if there isn't a renegotiation. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

GUYANA ELECTIONS CAMPAIGN

It is the day after voters in Guyana went to the polls to elect their next government, but as of news time, no winner has been officially declared.

Calypso suffered for carnival

Minister of Community Development, Culture & the Arts Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says Calypso suffered this year due to the separation of Kaisorama from the Calypso Monarch finals.