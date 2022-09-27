An exercise in spinning. It's OWTU President General Ancel Roget's description of the 2023 budget presentation, as he says, all the government has done is give with two fingers and take back with two hands. At the OWTU's post-budget forum today, panelists described the budget as uncaring, callous and neo-liberal, adding that those who can least afford it are once again being asked to carry the burden. Rynessa Cutting reports.

