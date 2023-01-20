Tobago is set to have a new tourist attraction located in Charlotteville.

It will be a collaboration between sections of the labour movement and the Tobago House of Assembly.

More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OWTU AND THA

OWTU AND THA

Tobago is set to have a new tourist attraction located in Charlotteville.

PRINCES TOWN DAY

PRINCES TOWN DAY

A military parade, on Thursday, marked the 143rd anniversary of Princes Town Day.