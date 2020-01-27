T&TEC workers, led by their union, are calling for the head of a manager over alleged physical assault of an employee. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
OWTU and T&TEC Workers Protest Alleged Assault
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
