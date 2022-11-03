The huge backlog of outstanding gratuity payments, overtime and other long standing issues affecting employees of THA, are to be addressed. This from THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, following a two-day meeting of the THA on Wednesday.
OWED MONIES TO BE PAID, SAYS FARLEY
Elizabeth Williams
The huge backlog of outstanding gratuity payments, overtime and other long standing issues affecting employees of THA, are to be addressed. This from THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, following a two-day meeting of the THA on Wednesday.
