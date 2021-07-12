A welcome day for manufacturers as almost all were able to reopen their doors. The reopening of their sector is part of the Government's planned phased reopening of the economy which was shut down following a spike in May. Hardware stores and Construction were reopened last week with Restaurants and food services to be reopened next Monday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CRIME WRAP

No bail for a man charged with stealing a police vehicle, a prisons officer is charged with marijuana possession and police seize a rifle, ammunition and drugs in Pleasantville.

WI_Women Win Again

As the Windies aim to wrap up the T20 series, the Windies women already sealed the One Day International series 3-0 with two games to spare against Pakistan.