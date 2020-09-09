The THA Executive Council has approved $7.825 million dollars for the procurement of digital devices for students and teachers in need, towards online learning. This was revealed by Education Secretary Kelvin Charles. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Over $7million Approved For Devices
Elizabeth Williams
