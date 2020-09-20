Over two-hundred-and-fifty prisons officers are in quarantine at this time. The startling revelation comes directly from Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan who's denying any speculation that this is due to the prison environment. Pulchan also confirms that a few inmates have tested positive for the virus, but he assures that the situation is under control. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Unions: No Comprise With PTSC On Thermal Tests

Unions: No Comprise With PTSC On Thermal Tests

The National Trade Union Centre backed by the Transport and Industrial Workers Union is making it clear to PTSC that there would be no compromise as it relates to the thermal scanning for passengers.

2 Weeks After Death, No Autopsy

2 Weeks After Death, No Autopsy

It's been more than two weeks since their mother died, but her children are yet to get her body. The grieving family says although their deceased mother had no flu symptoms

Over 250 Prisons Officers In Quarantine

Over 250 Prisons Officers In Quarantine

Over two-hundred-and-fifty prisons officers are in quarantine at this time. The startling revelation comes directly from Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan who's denying any speculation that this is due to the prison environment.

Police Find Gun And Drugs

Police Find Gun And Drugs

Police have recovered and seized a gun, a quantity of marijuana and cocaine in separate incidents on Saturday in South, Central and Arima. It has resulted in the arrests of several persons.

Nigel Scott dies at 73

Nigel Scott dies at 73

The local theatre fraternity is plunged into sadness as one of its veterans Nigel Scott has …