Over two hundred and fifty persons have been arrested for cable vandalisation and theft. This update from the Telecommunications Service of Trinidad and Tobago, which says it is working assiduously with the police to crack down on the increasing theft and vandalism of its assets. Rynessa Cutting has more.
OVER 250 ARRESTED FOR CABLE THEFT, VANDALISM
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Yet another call has been made to name rename the Home of Football after now deceased Former Trinidad and Tobago Football Association President David John Williams. The request was put forward today by former mayor of Point Fortin, who felt the honour was fitting of the man. He was one of several who gave their final words at his funeral earlier today.
Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard says despite the Privy Council's ruling on PIARCO Number 1, it's not necessarily the end for the accused.
Admitting there are many factors which may influence his position, Senior Counsel Gaspard says two options are a new Preliminary Inquiry or a voluntary decision to skip the PI and go straight to trial.
T&T judoka Gabriella Wood is cautious yet optimistic about her chances at the Commonwealth Games in England.
For now, the Scotland-based athlete continues to train hard to be ready for the big day.
Residents of Grande Riviere are counting their many losses after flood waters ravaged parts of the community on Wednesday.
In the case of one family, the home they shared for more than two decades partially collapsed.
The authorities say, relief efforts are underway but the full situation is still being assessed.
Over two hundred and fifty persons have been arrested for cable vandalisation and theft. This update from the Telecommunications Service of Trinidad and Tobago, which says it is working assiduously with the police to crack down on the increasing theft and vandalism of its assets.
The Local Government Minister and the Works Minister gave an update on the State's response to the landslides and flooding in Grand Riviere.
They say roads have been cleared but the Works Minister warned that more landslips could occur over the next few days due to heavily saturated dirt.