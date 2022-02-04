Over 1500 persons have been reported missing since the start of 2020, but despite public perception that women are disproportionately affected, data show that MALES make up the vast majority of those who are eventually found dead. Rynessa Cutting spoke with Inspector Grant of the TTPS Crime and Problem Analysis Branch, and filed this report.
OVER 1500 REPORTED MISSING FROM 2020 – 2022
Rynessa Cutting
