Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says there was a reduction in the murder rate in 2020 by over 140 murders compared to 2019. He made the announcement during his Christmas Message to the Police Service. He noted where other countries saw an increase in crime during the Covid 19 pandemic this country saw a reduction in crime of more than 20 per cent. Juhel Browne reports.
Over 140 Murders Less In 2020 Than 2019 Says CoP
Juhel Browne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley plans to lead by example whenever the World Health Organisation approves a Covid-19 vaccine for this country and he says the Health Minister will receive the vaccine after he does.
Words of caution from the Prime Minister to persons planning to leave Trinidad and spend the Christmas holidays in Tobago there is no free for all, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Security Minister said three plane loads of non-nationals being brought into this country to work in the local energy sector had to be turned away because they did not the required Covid-19 prevention protocols.
A group of La Romain residents is tonight calling on the government to intervene and stop what they believe is the illegal backfilling of the sea behind their properties.
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says there was a reduction in the murder rate in 2020 by over 140 murders compared to 2019.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- 5 Families; 14 Children Need Help
- New strain of Covid causing concern
- Derek Ramsamooj's wife Camille Pagee, speaks with him for the first time in over two months
- Appeal Court Blasts Justice Seepersad
- WASA Workers Protest For Sick Leave Bonus
- Health Minister To Take Covid Vaccine On Live On TV6
- Airport relocation update: families start construction
- New protocols for UK to T&T travel in light of new COVID-19 strain
- Airport Refutes Claims
- Morning Edition: 23rd December, 2020