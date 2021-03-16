Over twelve thousand people have been granted exemptions to the closure of this nation's borders as of the 9th of last month.
This was the figure given by National Security Minister Stuart Young in the Senate today in response to a question from Independent Senator Paul Richards.
The Minister said the majority of those who received exemptions are citizens of this country.
Earlier in the Senate's proceedings, Opposition Senator Wade Mark posed a question to Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan regarding a joint statement issued by the International Air Transport Association and three other air transport bodies that countries should open their borders.
Senator Mark said the statement said this should be done utilising agreed safety protocols.