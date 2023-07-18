Over $100 million in projects towards a more reliable water supply are being conducted in Tobago. This from Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, as he spoke on Monday, during the Commissioning ceremony for the Signal Hill to Store Bay Local Road Pipelaying project and the Hope Trace Booster station. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.
OVER $100 MILLION WATER PROJECTS
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police expect to charge one man with two counts of setting fire to a residence in connection…
Arouca police are looking for three bandits who robbed a delivery truck driver and his cowor…
A CEPEP worker was shot dead in Arima this morning, becoming the country's 316th murder vict…
The disagreement between Jamaica and the United States is over Jamaica's refusal to give dip…
A man who was held during a police exercise in Siparia last night for possession of ammunit…
In this episode of Morning Edition, Founder of the St. James Police Youth Club, Officer Derr…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- SUSPECT DRIVES AWAY WITH UNMARKED POLICE VEHICLE
- DIPLOMATIC ROW BETWEEN JAMAICA AND THE UNITED STATES
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 17th July 2023
- OFF ROADING AT TRAC FEST
- UNC ELECTION PLAN OF TERROR?
- Morning Edition: 17th July 2023
- St James killing captured on CCTV
- STATE SHOULD PAY FOR ELECTRONIC MONITORING?
- Morning Edition: 18th July 2023
- HOMES SEARCHED IN AUDIO RECORDING