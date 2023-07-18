Over $100 million in projects towards a more reliable water supply are being conducted in Tobago. This from Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, as he spoke on Monday, during the Commissioning ceremony for the Signal Hill to Store Bay Local Road Pipelaying project and the Hope Trace Booster station. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CEPEP WORKER SHOT DEAD

CEPEP WORKER SHOT DEAD

A CEPEP worker was shot dead in Arima this morning, becoming the country's 316th murder vict…