Over one billion dollars has been paid out in Lotto winnings since its inception and tomorrow night, someone may be lucky enough to walk away with 24 million dollars. The National Lotteries Control Board reports that activity is currently at a peak, ahead of the big draw, putting the State entity well on target to meet its expected revenue of 3 billion dollars! Rynessa Cutting has more.

