Orange Valley fishermen say they are going to do whatever it takes to defend themselves at sea. Even if their response to the pirates takes them outside of the law. This was revealed during a meeting they had with the Coast Guard and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service this morning.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The clock is winding down on the time left for the police to continue interrogating Public Administration Minister Marlene Mc Donald.
Art with a greater purpose. 'Beyond bars, Connecting the inside with the outside' is an annual art exhibition which features the work of inmates from the Carrera Island Prison.
Rain put a stop to the first One Day International against India in Guyana, will the second match be rained out as well in T&T?
Orange Valley fishermen say they are going to do whatever it takes to defend themselves at sea.
It's been more than a year that the Cunapo Bridge in Sangre Grande has been closed to drivers.